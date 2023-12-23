ONE Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 206.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,989,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,267. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
