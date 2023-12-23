ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $105.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

