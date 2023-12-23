Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

