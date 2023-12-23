Optimism Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Billion (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Optimism has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00007303 BTC on major exchanges.



Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,294,948 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

