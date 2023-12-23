Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 1.5 %

Oragenics stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

