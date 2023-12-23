Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 25,010 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,010 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

