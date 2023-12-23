Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PK

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.