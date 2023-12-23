Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $369.56 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005216 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 371,353,852 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.