Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 714,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,388 shares of company stock worth $833,283. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

