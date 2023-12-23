PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. Research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.