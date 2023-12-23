Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $83.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of PNR opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $72.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

