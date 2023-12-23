PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $176.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.93.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
