PFW Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 0.8% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

