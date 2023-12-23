PFW Advisors LLC Acquires 538 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 68,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.