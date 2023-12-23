PFW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

PFW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

