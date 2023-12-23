PFW Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

