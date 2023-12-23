PFW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

