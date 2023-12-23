PFW Advisors LLC Purchases 2,438 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 441,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 48,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.