PFW Advisors LLC Purchases 3,058 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

CBSH stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.56%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

