PFW Advisors LLC Purchases 706 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.2% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

