PFW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

