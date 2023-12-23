PFW Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.5% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $302.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.