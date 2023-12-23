Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

