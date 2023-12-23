Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stake Increased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PECO opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

