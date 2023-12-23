PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.81

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.14. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 140,469 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
