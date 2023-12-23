PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.81

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.14. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 140,469 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCN. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

