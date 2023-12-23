PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $108.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PJT. UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.75.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PJT opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $102.51.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

