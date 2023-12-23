PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38. 16,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 59,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get PLDT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLDT

PLDT Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $936.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PLDT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.