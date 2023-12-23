PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLM

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth $2,225,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth $530,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PolyMet Mining by 11.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth $405,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyMet Mining

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.