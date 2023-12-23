Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 925,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 553,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,218,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $46.07 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

