Powell Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beyond Air by 5,943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,104.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,104.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 77,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,447.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Air Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.42.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XAIR

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.