PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

