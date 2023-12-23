PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.6% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after buying an additional 280,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

