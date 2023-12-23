Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $230.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

