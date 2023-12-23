ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Reduced by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 3.5% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after buying an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,836,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,695 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.