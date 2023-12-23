Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNG

Pulmonx Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Pulmonx has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $486.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $69,029.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $294,447. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.