Qtum Price Hits $3.23 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $338.88 million and approximately $47.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00007404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,294.15 or 0.05250441 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00103284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00020915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

