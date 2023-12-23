Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $214.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.47. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

