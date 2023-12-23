RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.53 and its 200-day moving average is $445.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

