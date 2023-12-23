RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. RAMP has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $120,478.75 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

