RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.57

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.57 and traded as high as C$87.84. RB Global shares last traded at C$87.52, with a volume of 176,171 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.67.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 3.9480108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.499 dividend. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 105.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. Also, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

