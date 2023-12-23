Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

SUM stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.36. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

