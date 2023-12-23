Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 199,081 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,313.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 63,226 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 1.9 %

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.76. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $451.20.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

