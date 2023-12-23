Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,519,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.