Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Symbotic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,229 over the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.4 %

SYM opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.46 and a beta of 2.12. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

