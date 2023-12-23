Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

