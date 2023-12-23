Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

