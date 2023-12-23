Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,141 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund makes up about 0.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 430,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $387,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 33.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 206.3% in the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 344,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIY remained flat at $11.40 during trading on Friday. 117,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.