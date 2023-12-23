Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 774.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 24.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,146. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

