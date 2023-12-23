Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Invests $103,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,378. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

