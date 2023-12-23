Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Invests $195,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Annaly Capital Management makes up about 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,584. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

